Louise Loves: What an Electric weekend!

IT'S BEEN two years, and yes, the return of Electric Picnic was very much worth the hype! Not even torrential downpours and ‘cyclonic’ wind could distract from the universal feeling of joy, and fun on site.

Overall, the music was outstanding. The main stage highlights for me were Dermot Kennedy, Megan Thee Stallion, Moncrieff, Snow Patrol and of course, Artic Monkeys.

Even though Artic Monkeys clashed with electronic duo Disclosure I did manage a jog in the rain between stages, but ultimately lured back to the main stage to hear Alex Turner wrap up festivities in style for 2022.

At the Electric Arena, Lea Heart attracted a big crowd, as did podcast queens Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally. Irish DJs Belters Only were brilliant, as expected! James Vincent McMorrow and London Grammar followed suit, two more impressive live acts!

Elsewhere, Irish groups Fontaines DC and Kneecap drew massive crowds!

We also caught up with William O’Donoghue and Gemma Cowen



CMAT was another highlight and of course Limerick's Narolane represented in style on the Three Ireland stage across the weekend.

And a deserved moment of hype for Dec Pierce who's block rockin' beats had Today FM's sound garden absolutely wedged!

Overall, the festival was as good as it's ever been. The atmosphere was joyous despite the weather.

However, if I had to pick one potential low point it would be the cost of food and drinks. Some food vendors were selling small pizzas for €18 and burgers for €10... not to mention a small curry cheese chip for €8!

Of course, we purchased one of each, but surely, I am not alone in thinking €8 chips are outrageous.

But I can safely say expensive chips, heavy rain showers and great music made for a wholesome and fulfilled weekend. I personally am thrilled Electric Picnic is back, and look forward to next year in Stradbally, already!

Tickets for EP 2023 go on sale this Saturday!



My Therapist Ghosted Me Live

Following incredible ticket demand for their sold-out run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in February 2023, Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally exclusively announced on stage during their appearance at Electric Picnic that their hilarious, chart-topping and award-winning podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, is coming to Dublin’s 3Arena on November 29 &30. Tickets priced from €56.90 go on sale this Friday at 10 am from Ticketmaster.

The podcast, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, invites listeners into candid and hilariously comedic conversations as Vogue and Joanne dissect and explore the depths of each other’s unique and often unheard-of issues, as well as encouraging listeners to get in touch with their own questions and personal experiences. Together they provide 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated but upfront and honest advice on the problems their therapists couldn’t quite handle.

