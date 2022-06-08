Council takes delivery of mini sweepers to clear cycle lanes across Limerick

TWO new mini sweepers are to be deployed on the growing cycling network in Limerick as part of the Council’s efforts to keep cycle lanes clear of rubbish and debris.

The delivery of the new sweepers comes at a time when Limerick City and County Council’s is continuing to roll out new cycling infrastructure at locations across the city and county.

The smaller size of the new sweepers makes them ideal for fitting into the segregated cycle lanes at locations including Dooradoyle Road, Groody Road, St Nessan’s Road and Childers Road.

Brian Kennedy, Director of Service for Transportation and Mobility, said: “Delivering new cycling infrastructure is only one part of the Active Travel story, we also need to ensure that our cycle network is serviceable. These two new mini sweepers, funded by the National Transport Authority, will be deployed as part of a regular schedule of cleaning and maintenance.”

Sean McGlynn, Senior Engineer in Active Travel, added: “I am delighted to finally see the new sweepers arrive and get to work. The new sweepers will endeavour to keep our new cycle lanes and cycleways clear of rubbish and debris and safe for cyclists.”