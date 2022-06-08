Search

08 Jun 2022

Council takes delivery of mini sweepers to clear cycle lanes across Limerick

Council takes delivery of mini sweepers to clear cycle lanes across Limerick

One of the mini sweepers at work outside County Hall in Dooradoyle

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TWO new mini sweepers are to be deployed on the growing cycling network in Limerick as part of the Council’s efforts to keep cycle lanes clear of rubbish and debris.  

The delivery of the new sweepers comes at a time when Limerick City and County Council’s is continuing to roll out new cycling infrastructure at locations across the city and county. 

The smaller size of the new sweepers makes them ideal for fitting into the segregated cycle lanes at locations including Dooradoyle Road, Groody Road, St Nessan’s Road and Childers Road. 

Segregated cycle lanes proposed for two roads in Limerick suburb

Brian Kennedy, Director of Service for Transportation and Mobility, said: “Delivering new cycling infrastructure is only one part of the Active Travel story, we also need to ensure that our cycle network is serviceable. These two new mini sweepers, funded by the National Transport Authority, will be deployed as part of a regular schedule of cleaning and maintenance.”  

Sean McGlynn, Senior Engineer in Active Travel, added: “I am delighted to finally see the new sweepers arrive and get to work. The new sweepers will endeavour to keep our new cycle lanes and cycleways clear of rubbish and debris and safe for cyclists.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media