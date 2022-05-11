Search

11 May 2022

Segregated cycle lanes proposed for two roads in Limerick suburb

Segregated cycle lanes proposed for two roads in Raheen

An artist's drawing of what the proposed lanes will look like

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

11 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of segregated cycle lanes have been proposed for Raheen. 

Limerick City and County Council are proposing to develop cycle lanes at Father Russell Road as well as on the R510 between Quinn’s Cross Roundabout and Raheen Roundabout.

The first lane would run from Quinn’s Cross Roundabout to the junction with Gouldavoher and will have dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.

Upgrades will also be carried out to bus stops, side road junctions and footpath and cycling facilities at Racefield Roundabout as part of the plans. 

Landscaping works and the installation of public lighting will also be undertaken. 

The second cycle lane will be installed along the extent of the R510 between Quinn’s Cross Roundabout and Raheen Roundabout.

These works will include the upgrading of traffic signals at Mungret Gate as well as bus stops, side road junctions and new road surfacing. 

Under the plans, 'Front of School' treatment will be undertaken at St. Nessan’s National School.

Landscaping and installation of public lighting will also be carried out on this road. 

Limerick City and County Council has carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Report on the two areas, respectively.

Plans for the proposed development will be available for inspection or purchase from Wednesday, May 4 until Wednesday, June 1 at the council offices at Merchant's Quay and Dooradoyle or online.

Lego show at Limerick hotel to support Ukraine aid-effort

Submissions and observations relating to the development may be made in writing to the Planning, Environment and Place Making Department, Limerick City and County Council Offices, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick, V94 WV78

Submissions can also be made by email to planning@limerick.ie or online at mypoint.limerick.ie.

The closing date for submissions is Thursday, June 16 at 4pm. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media