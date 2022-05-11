Segregated cycle lanes proposed for two roads in Limerick suburb

A NUMBER of segregated cycle lanes have been proposed for Raheen.

Limerick City and County Council are proposing to develop cycle lanes at Father Russell Road as well as on the R510 between Quinn’s Cross Roundabout and Raheen Roundabout.

The first lane would run from Quinn’s Cross Roundabout to the junction with Gouldavoher and will have dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.

Upgrades will also be carried out to bus stops, side road junctions and footpath and cycling facilities at Racefield Roundabout as part of the plans.

Landscaping works and the installation of public lighting will also be undertaken.

The second cycle lane will be installed along the extent of the R510 between Quinn’s Cross Roundabout and Raheen Roundabout.

These works will include the upgrading of traffic signals at Mungret Gate as well as bus stops, side road junctions and new road surfacing.

Under the plans, 'Front of School' treatment will be undertaken at St. Nessan’s National School.

Landscaping and installation of public lighting will also be carried out on this road.

Limerick City and County Council has carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Report on the two areas, respectively.

Plans for the proposed development will be available for inspection or purchase from Wednesday, May 4 until Wednesday, June 1 at the council offices at Merchant's Quay and Dooradoyle or online.

Submissions and observations relating to the development may be made in writing to the Planning, Environment and Place Making Department, Limerick City and County Council Offices, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick, V94 WV78

Submissions can also be made by email to planning@limerick.ie or online at mypoint.limerick.ie.

The closing date for submissions is Thursday, June 16 at 4pm.