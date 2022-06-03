Search

03 Jun 2022

Nasty litter in Limerick laneway draws fines and legal notices

Nasty litter in Limerick laneway draws fines and legal notices

The build up of litter in an alleyway off William Street sent in to Limerick Live

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A NASTY build-up of litter in a laneway in Limerick city centre has been criticised after it was highlighted by one concerned citizen.

The privately-owned gated laneway, positioned between two busy businesses on William Street, has suffered from a build up of litter over the past few months.

One passerby, who contacted Limerick Live, described the build up as “nasty” and called for action to be taken as the rubbish is clearly visible to the public each day.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council told Limerick Live that they have been in contact with both businesses, who use the lane for bin storage.

Drugs worth more than €3m seized by Limerick gardai in just five months

The local authority stressed that it is not responsible for maintaining the “privately owned” laneway. “We believe that most of the litter is a result of third-party interference with the bins on the lane. Where litter directly relating to a business has been found, litter fines were issued,” a council spokesperson said.

The council also confirmed that legal notices requiring the clean-up of the lane have been issued.

“All the bins are now secured to prevent future interference,” concluded the spokesperson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media