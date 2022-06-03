Nasty litter in Limerick laneway draws fines and legal notices

A NASTY build-up of litter in a laneway in Limerick city centre has been criticised after it was highlighted by one concerned citizen.

The privately-owned gated laneway, positioned between two busy businesses on William Street, has suffered from a build up of litter over the past few months.

One passerby, who contacted Limerick Live, described the build up as “nasty” and called for action to be taken as the rubbish is clearly visible to the public each day.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council told Limerick Live that they have been in contact with both businesses, who use the lane for bin storage.

The local authority stressed that it is not responsible for maintaining the “privately owned” laneway. “We believe that most of the litter is a result of third-party interference with the bins on the lane. Where litter directly relating to a business has been found, litter fines were issued,” a council spokesperson said.

The council also confirmed that legal notices requiring the clean-up of the lane have been issued.

“All the bins are now secured to prevent future interference,” concluded the spokesperson.