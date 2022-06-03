Limerick groups named county winners in National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.

SIX community and voluntary groups in Limerick have been announced as winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.

The annual awards honour and showcase the inspiring work being carried out by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals in their local communities across Ireland and all of the county winners will be represented at an gala awards ceremony later this year.

The six Limerick winners are Sing Ireland, GOSHH Ireland CLG, Adare Recreation and Community Complex, Down Syndrome Limerick Youth Club, Headway Limerick and Bat Rehabilitation Ireland.

Commenting at the announcement of the county winners, National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo, said: “The stories and insights that we read in this year’s entries truly exemplified the positive impact that the groups, sports clubs and organisations who receive National Lottery funding, are having in towns and villages all over Ireland. Celebrating the inspirational work being carried out by these extraordinary beneficiaries and recognising the effect that they have on their communities is exactly what the Good Causes Awards are all about.”

Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer and Businesswoman, Sonya Lennon, who is Chair of this year’s judging panel, added: “This is my first year involved in the Good Causes Awards and it’s really opened my eyes to the crucial work that so many extraordinary groups and individuals carry out within their communities each and every day. It was no easy feat to select our 118 county winners out of the hundreds of entries that we received as every application had an inspiring story. A big congratulations to all who have made it to the next round – we are one step closer to the big night now."

There are seven main categories for the awards: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community, Youth and Irish Language - see more here.