Collapsed Limerick/Clare border road restored following emergency works

A picture of the road which was sent to Limerick Live
A LIMERICK/CLARE road that collapsed has re-opened following extensive emergency works overnight.
Serious traffic delays were caused yesterday in Corbally when a water main at the Shannon Banks burst, resulting in the road collapsing.
Three units from Limerick Fire Service attended the scene at 8.30pm yesterday. Public and drivers were advised to use alternative routes, while emergency services worked to resolve the difficulties.
Clare County Council, who were also in attendance along with Irish Water have issued the following update:
"The Corbally Road and footpath at the Shannon Banks has been fully re-opened following emergency works overnight.
"Traffic restrictions have been lifted - Please drive with caution."
Residents and motorists were thanked for their co-operation in complying with local road diversions.
