Serious traffic delays as road on Limerick/Clare border collapses

A picture of the road which was sent to Limerick Live
SERIOUS traffic disruption is being reported this evening after a road on the Limerick/Clare border collapsed.
Three crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue in the city attended the incident on Corbally Road at Shannon Banks.
Due to a burst Water main at Shannon Banks, the R463 is currently closed to all traffic. Maintenance crews are on route. Please follow local media outlets for further updates. @Live95Limerick @ClareFM @theclareherald @limerickpost @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/IwepuUSEwm— Limerick Fire & Rescue (@LimerickFire) May 30, 2022
They confirmed that the R463 is currently closed to all traffic due to a burst water main after being alerted to the incident just after 8:30pm.
Meanwhile, Clare County Council advised the public and motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
They thanked the public for their cooperation and said emergency crews were dealing with the collapse.
Limerick Fire and Rescue also said that maintenance crews were en-route to the incident.
