'Large quantity' of building materials stolen during Limerick burglary

Gardai at Ballyneety are investigating
GARDAI are investigating the theft of a large quantity of building materials from a garage in County Limerick.
The property - at Boherlode, Ballyneety, was entered sometime between 10pm on May 18 and 9.10am the following morning.
"The thief stole a large quantity of building materials that are quite valuable. This included some roof insulation rolls
and insulated plaster boards," said Garda John Finnerty.
Gardai at Ballyneety are investigating the burglary and can be contacted at (061) 351102.
Separately, gardai say an analysis of recent burglary incidents shows Fridays are the most prevalent day for burglaries followed by Wednesday and Thursday.
"Burglars carry out burglaries, most often, between the hours of 11am and 6pm. Therefore, we’re advising all property owners to be particularly careful on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and especially between the hours of 11am and 6pm when you
will probably be at work," said Garda Finnerty.
