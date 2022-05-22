Search

23 May 2022

Gardai investigate theft incidents at Limerick soccer club

Information is being sought about the thefts

Reporter:

David Hurley

22 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have confirmed they are investigating reports of a number of recent crimes at a soccer club in County Limerick. 

Information is being sought about the incidents which saw a variety of property being stolen from Kilmallock Soccer Club including a quantity of fuel, a strimmer and a large battery pack which is used for ride-on lawnmowers.

"Gardai are investigating and they have received good information but they are appealing to anybody who may know anything about these thefts to contact them or to use the confidential line 1800666111," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai have not confirmed if the crimes are connected but, it's understood that is a line of enquiry.

Gardai are appealing to members of the public not to buy any of the stolen items if they are offered for sale.

"They (thieves) will sell it to anyone willing to pay but of course, they are selling stolen goods. If you are offered any item for sale in unusual circumstances, remember this could be somebody else’s property so refuse to buy it, note as many identifying
details of the seller as possible and report the incident to your local garda station," said Sgt Leetch.

