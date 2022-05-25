Search

25 May 2022

30% increase in complaints to the Ombudsman about public services in Limerick

WATCH: Ombudsman received nearly 200 complaints about public services in Limerick

Ombudsman Ger Deering has published the annual report for 2021

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 May 2022 3:40 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE number of complaints relating to public services in Limerick increased by nearly a third last year it has been revealed.

In his annual report, the Ombudsman Ger Deering confirmed that 168 complaints were received during 2021 - up from 130 in 2020 but down on the 192 complaints received in 2019.

Of the complaints received last year, 70 related to Limerick City and County Council – the third-highest number of complaints for all local authorities.

Meanwhile, the University of Limerick was the subject of five complaints while two complaints were received about the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board. One complaint was received in relation to the former Limerick Institute of Technology. complaint.

The annual report does not disclose how many of the complaints were upheld and details of the other Limerick-based organisations the subject of complaints during 2021 have not been published.

The total number of complaints received from people Living in Limerick represented 4.2% of all complaints (up from 3.8% in 2020 but down from 5.2% in 2019).

Commenting on the annual report - his first since being appointed as Ombudsman, Mr Deering revealed his office received a total of 4,004 complaints from the public last year -  17% increase on 2020 and the highest ever in the 38-year history of the Ombudsman.

"In 2021, despite the continuing challenges, presented by the ongoing pandemic the Office received more complaints than in any other year, and completed more than in almost any other year. This was achieved by the dedication and commitment of the Director General, management and staff of the Office. I want to thank all of them for the important contribution
they make to the work of the Office, and the lives of citizens and people living in Ireland."

