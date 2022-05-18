Limerick clubs rewarded for work of volunteers at Great Limerick Run

CLUBS across Limerick received a financial boost for the benevolence of their volunteers at the Great Limerick Run.

The 2022 Regeneron Great Limerick Run took place on May 1, with over 10,000 participants.

A team of over 500 volunteers marshalled the course along the 26 miles of the marathon.

Volunteers on the day handed out water to runners, presented medals, gave out food at the finish area as well as performing stewarding duties along the route and assisting the gardaí.

John Cleary, Event Director said that the event “truly embodies” what can be achieved when so many groups come together.

The Crescent Shopping Centre is the sponsor of the Volunteer program for this event.

The sponsorship allows the event to reward local groups of volunteers from a wide variety of clubs and groups to raise much needed funds for their clubs, while supporting the event.

On Tuesday morning some of these groups came to the Crescent Shopping Centre to receive cheques totalling over €15,320 which were presented by John Davitt to representatives of each group.

John Davitt, Crescent Shopping Centre manager, said it was fantastic to see such a great turnout on the big day, and incredible to see so many volunteers getting involved.

“Over €15,000 will go back into clubs for taking part and its fantastic to see the Volunteer Program generate something for the sporting communities in this way.

“The Crescent Shopping Centre is delighted to play a part in that,” he said.