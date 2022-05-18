Search

18 May 2022

Pickets placed outside Limerick hospitals as medical scientists begin industrial action

A picket is in place outside UHL | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

David Hurley

18 May 2022 1:05 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MEDICAL scientists in Limerick and across the country have begun industrial action today – in frustration over what they are are long-standing pay and career development issues.

The official action, which began at 8am this Wednesday, involves the withdrawal of routine laboratory services until 8pm, which is affecting routine hospital and GP services across the country.

Last evening the UL Hospitals Group confirmed that all six of its hospitals in Limerick, Nenagh and Ennis have been impacted.

Scheduled services at Limerick hospitals to be impacted by planned industrial action

The Union representing Medical Scientists – the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) –  says it has made every effort to avoid today’s disruption to patients and fellow healthcare workers, but has been left with no alternative.

The biggest picket in Limerick is being staged outside University Hospital Limerick in Dooradoyle.

The action, which was supported by 98% of those balloted, follows unsuccessful talks with the HSE, Department of Health, Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and the Public Service Agreement Group.

As of now, a further two days of action will take place on May 24 and 25 with three further days of action planned for May 31, June 1 and June 2. 

