Water discoloration 'with no risk to public health' warning for some Limerick homes

SOME Limerick homes are to experience unharmful water discoloration due to scheduled maintenance works.

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council wish to advise customers in Limerick City and environs, that essential maintenance testing works are due to take place.

The works will be carried out between the Clareville Water Treatment Plant and Newcastle Reservoir next Tuesday may lead to a discoloration in their water supply.

"There is no risk to public health from the discoloration and water from this source can be consumed as normal," Irish Water informed.

Works are scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and may take up to 24 hours for any discoloration to clear.

Customers are advised that there is no restriction on the continued use of water for all purposes.

Duane O’Brien, Operational Lead with Irish Water, said, “Our expert engineers in Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council must carry out works in order to determine the location of a large leak on the network.

“Whilst this may result in water discoloration for a 24 hour period, it will allow us to strengthen the water network and provide a clean and safer water supply for our customers.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.”

For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie, The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare.