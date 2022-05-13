Search

13 May 2022

Limerick contractor successfully appeals pollution conviction

Limerick contractor successfully appeals pollution conviction

Kilmallock Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

13 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A CONVICTION against a County Limerick agricultural contractor for water pollution has been overturned on appeal.

Last October, Brendan McGrath, of Knockainey, pleaded not guilty at Kilmallock Court to two offences under the Water Pollution Act.

The case was taken by Limerick City and County Council, represented by Will Leahy, solicitor. Mr McGrath was defended by David O’Regan BL, instructed by John Cooke, solicitor.

Agricultural contractor found guilty after slurry enters Limerick stream

Following a lengthy contested hearing, Judge Patricia Harney found Mr McGrath guilty of allowing polluting matters to enter waters but not guilty of failing to report it because he “did not believe” he did anything wrong.

She ordered he pay the council’s costs of €2,000. The maximum fine a judge can impose for the water pollution offence is €3,000. Due to Mr McGrath’s good record, Judge Harney imposed a more “realistic” fine of €250.

The crux of the case concerned Mr McGrath cleaning a road after spreading slurry for a client in the Herbertstown area. The council and a witness alleged that in cleaning the road slurry was washed into a gully and into a stream.

Mr McGrath, and his brother Seamus, both denied this. They said that you do not drive on slurry while spreading it and that there couldn’t be any drips from a slurry tank onto the road because they are “completely watertight and sealed”. They said they used water to sweep clay - that was picked up on tractor tyres - off the road.

Following the judge’s verdict in Kilmallock Court recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

John Cooke, solicitor for Mr McGrath, confirmed to Limerick Live they did appeal the matter to the circuit court.

“The appeal was allowed on consent (by Limerick City and County Council). The guilty verdict was overturned,” said Mr Cooke.

On the day, the council agreed to allow the appeal as the council’s costs had been discharged.

The McGrath family said: “We are delighted that the conviction has been overturned. Looking back on it we are still convinced we were right to clean the road because that is what we always do. If you don’t clean the road you could be fined for leaving it dirty - so what are you supposed to do?”

Limerick City and County Council has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media