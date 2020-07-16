WATCH: Limerick Council launches '50 Days of Summer' competition

Limerick City and Council have today launched a new marketing campaign. The new campaign has been designed to encourage people living in other regions of Ireland to 'staycation' in Limerick this summer.

Called Limerick '50 Days of Summer' the campaign sets out a compelling menu of 50 reasons to visit the city and county this summer holiday season.

Limerick 50 Days of Summer - Culture and Creativity | Family Fun from Limerick.ie on Vimeo.

As part of the initiative the local authority has created a competition that will see 50 people win a unique Limerick experience on the Wild Atlantic Way over the next five weeks, with ten in total to be won each week.

The competition includes prizes that are mapped across Limerick’s tourism offering, with prizes listed under the categories of Great Outdoors, Food & Pampering, Culture & Creativity, Sports & Adventure, and Family Fun.

Speaking about the competition, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins said: “In 2018, Irish residents spent €7.4billion on outbound travel but the expenditure by tourists here was €5.6billion. That shows just how much of a staycation opportunity there is for Ireland this summer and Limerick is fully intent on grabbing its biggest ever share of that domestic market this year.

We see this as a huge opportunity for Limerick as our tourism offering is top class but still largely undiscovered. The gap in the middle is about us getting out there and letting the nation know just exactly what we have on offer here. Whether you’re looking for an action-packed adventure with a significant other, great food experiences with friends or family fun, all while being located just an hour away from sandy beaches, then Limerick has it all.

To enter the Limerick 50 Days of Summer competition, go to Limerick.ie/50Days or follow Limerick.ie on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on accommodation and things to do in Limerick, visit Limerick.ie/Discover.