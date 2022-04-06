Search

07 Apr 2022

Superstar Michael Bublé receives printed picture of iconic Limerick take away

Jane Hogan's illustration of Chicken Hut PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Cian Ó Broin

06 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK-based artist is in shock after learning that Michael Bublé received her framed print of popular Limerick haunt Chicken Hut.

Jane Hogan, who has been selling her illustrations of iconic Limerick buildings, was shocked to learn that the Canadian superstar was presented with one of her best-selling pieces.

The framed photo of Limerick’s legendary chicken hut was handed over to the “King of Christmas” by Ballyclough native and Today FM presenter and comedian Dermot Whelan.

“It doesn’t feel real, I am just in complete shock that Michael Bublé has one of my prints,” she told the Limerick Leader.

The philosophy of her work has always been to get a piece of Limerick into people’s homes, and now in what she described as a “pinch me moment”, the Crazy Love artist will hang his up in his North American home.

A huge fan, the LSAD graduate said that each year she listens to Michael Bublé as she potters around her Corbally home, putting up her Christmas decorations.

“As soon as it happened, my phone started going nuts. Aine, from Chicken Hut, broke the news to me. So many people have got in touch with kind words since, it’s just amazing,” she added.

The big question is, how would the Feeling Good star feel about a gravy chip?

“Chicken Hut is so iconic. For Michael Bublé to even be saying it and attempting his best Limerick accent with Dermot adds to it all.

“Firstly, he would have to decide on how to ask for a gravy chip or superchip. It would have to be after a night out, preferably Costello’s, to give him the full Limerick experience.

“We would have to get Michael to say: “Forks in the bag you gowl!” when he visits,” she concluded.

Visit janey.me to check out her work.

