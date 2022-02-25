Limerick based artist brings buildings to life on her sketch pad

A LIMERICK based artist has been capturing the character of the city since the first lockdown through illustrative sketches of iconic local buildings.

Jane Hogan is originally from Tipperary but has called Limerick her home for the last 15 years, having completed her degree in Fine Art and Printmaking at Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD).

The Corbally resident admits to always being in awe of architecture, having spent time abroad living in Luxembourg, and travelling to cities rich in design, such as Barcelona, Prague, Budapest and Berlin.

“It started in lockdown one, when the streets were quiet and the character of the city slowly began to diminish,” she told the Limerick Leader.

It was only then, she said, that people realised what certain places and buildings brought to the city in terms of atmosphere, and how badly people began to miss them.

Her first sketch was of Canteen, on Catherine Street, where she would regularly sit in for a coffee, admiring the drive of young independent businesses and new cultures coming into the city.

After that, the project began to grow legs and after putting the call out on social media, she penciled out popular Limerick haunts such as The Chicken Hut, Donkey Fords and Dolans.

Discussions began to take place of how people missed going to their favourite gigs, recalling their fondest memories of times before.

It wasn’t until the reopening of society, when Jane took her collection of prints to a local market, that she really began to connect with what these places truly meant to people.

“That was the reason why I started doing it. The stories that I am hearing about the drawings are really funny. I love the stories behind the places and the reasons why they choose a certain drawing,” she said.

The success behind her series, she said, is that the buildings are “illustrative not photographic” and carry slight imperfections, which add to the overall character and realism of the depiction.

The iconic Limerick buildings begin with a real-life photo, which is then printed out at her desk (pictured), taking shape as a loose sketch which is then layered and built up until it begins to look like the real thing.

She has also started to add in cultural symbols, such as a drama and a film symbol at the Belltable, one of the most difficult pieces she has completed due to its fine detail, and the fabled ‘fiver’ on its way into Costello’s Tavern.

As well as returning to LSAD to complete a Hdip to become an art teacher, most of Jane’s time is taken up with private commissions and personalized pieces and gifts "connecting a place to a memory."

Most of all, Jane enjoys the banter around her artwork on Twitter, asking her followers questions about the local culture, like whether it is called a gravy chip or a ‘super’ chip in Chicken Hut.

With her father originally from Limerick and now being engaged to a Limerick man, she acknowledges that it is a county full of people that “tell it to you straight.”

“The funny thing about Limerick people is that they wouldn’t be long putting you into your place if you start getting any notions,” she joked.

Having put the feelers out across her social media channels, Jane can reveal that she has Tom Collins pub and Nancy Blakes in her cross hairs, with some surprises sure to come in time.

Looking to the future, she hopes to “complete” her Limerick series and possibly venture into her home county and maybe further afield, after that.

“But for now, it’s all about keeping the neighbours happy,” she quipped.

To purchase or request a commission from Jane, visit her website www.janey.me or her social media channels under ‘Jane Hogan Artist.’