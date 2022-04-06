In Pictures: Ukrainians in Limerick hold demonstration as President addresses Oireachtas

MEMBERS of the Ukrainian community in Limerick, including some recently-arrived refugees, gathered in the city centre this Wednesday morning as the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed a joint meeting of the Oireachtas.
A peaceful demonstration took place at Bedford Row just before 10am with those present, mainly women and children calling for an end to the Russian invasion which began more than a month ago.
Members of the Ukrainian community in #Limerick have gathered in the city centre to watch the address President Volodymyr Zelensky to a joint sitting of the Oireachtas : @brendangleeso11 pic.twitter.com/PuakjiPiqZ— Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) April 6, 2022
Some of those who attended the demonstration watched President's Zelensky's speech on TVs at the nearby Supermac's restaurant.
PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Artist David Murphy from Kilteragh, one of the 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation
Construction work for the Northern Distributor Road taken from the Cratloe Road | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.