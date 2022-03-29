Council employ solar compacting technology to help clean up the streets of Limerick city

BRAND-NEW solar compacting bins are the latest environmental innovations set to help tidy up the streets of Limerick city.

Last year, the Limerick Leader reported that the council had commissioned the installation of the new solar compacting bins to “combat the increase of street litter.”

Located directly outside Colbert Station, this new waste collection technology is designed to save public and private companies on the total cost of litter collection services.

The compaction capability increases the BriteBin Solar capacity by up to 10 times compared to a normal non-compacting bin.

PEL Recycling, a Waste Management partner, who manufactured the BriteBins announced the arrival of the green and black bins, which were installed by Limerick City and County Council:

“The addition of these bins will reduce street litter by up to 90% and promote recycling on the go for all pedestrians, creating a cleaner and more environmentally friendly Limerick for everyone!”

They explained that typically the BriteBin Solar reduces litter collection visits by up to 90% by means of an internal solar powered compaction system.

The bins are equipped with a bin-fill level sensor and when it reaches its maximum fill-level the software will send an alert notification to the council.

From here, the council deploy resources and personnel to only those bins requiring service. This practice increases the efficiency of the collection service and reduces carbon emissions.