Council to harness solar power to combat littering in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council have commissioned the installation of solar compacting bans to combat the increase of street litter.

BriteBins, which are made by Irish manufactured PEL Waste Reduction Equipment, have been installed across the city after the council identified a number of litter hotspots.

The solar powered litter receptacles have a significantly higher waste capacity than that of the standard street bin previously seen in the county.

The units installed are sealed which prevents birds and vermin getting into the bins or removing any litter.

The bins are manufactured in Ballindine, Mayo with the technology and data management dashboard providing visibility of fill-levels across the bin fleet.

This means that the council only have to deploy resources to the bins that need to be serviced, the current practice is to schedule bin collections irrespective of the volume of waste they contain.

The bins are equipped with a bin-fill level sensor and when it reaches its maximum fill-level the software will send an alert notification to the council.

From here, the council deploy resources and personnel to only those bins requiring service. This practice increases the efficiency of the collection service and reduces carbon emissions.