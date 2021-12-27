Search

27 Dec 2021

Council to harness solar power to combat littering in Limerick

Council commission installation of solar compacting bans in Limerick city

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council have commissioned the installation of solar compacting bans to combat the increase of street litter. 

BriteBins, which are made by Irish manufactured PEL Waste Reduction Equipment, have been installed across the city after the council identified a number of litter hotspots.

The solar powered litter receptacles have a significantly higher waste capacity than that of the standard street bin previously seen in the county.

The units installed are sealed which prevents birds and vermin getting into the bins or removing any litter.

Limerick men fined for ‘walking’ dogs during lockdown

The bins are manufactured in Ballindine, Mayo with the technology and data management dashboard providing visibility of fill-levels across the bin fleet.

This means that the council only have to deploy resources to the bins that need to be serviced, the current practice is to schedule bin collections irrespective of the volume of waste they contain.

The bins are equipped with a bin-fill level sensor and when it reaches its maximum fill-level the software will send an alert notification to the council.

From here, the council deploy resources and personnel to only those bins requiring service. This practice increases the efficiency of the collection service and reduces carbon emissions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media