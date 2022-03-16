Applications open for 'affordable homes' in Limerick town under new government-backed scheme

APPLICATIONS are now open to acquire an affordable home in Newcastle West, with prices ranging from €96,000 to just over €157,000.

The houses at Woodfield Manor are part of a new government scheme, the Incremental Purchase Scheme, which aims to give certain groups of people the chance to buy their own starter homes at discounted prices.

Woodfield Manor is the second such scheme to be launched in Limerick and has been welcomed by Limerick County TD and Minister of State, Niall Collins.

“It’s great to see Limerick City and County Council launch the Incremental Purchase Scheme again providing starter new-build homes at a discounted price,” he said.

“The objective of the scheme is to give working households approved for social housing or households who are already tenants of the housing authority, an approved housing body, HAP or RAS, an opportunity to own a new build home, if their income supports it, at a discounted price and strengthen mixed-tenure in communities.”

The houses at Woodfield Manor are a mix of three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses and will range in price €96,502.18 to €157,728.28, depending on the property type and income band.

Minister of State Collins has urged people to apply for the scheme.

Applications opened last week and the deadline for receipt of applications has been fixed for 5pm on Friday, April 29.

A dedicated webpage gives full information on who is eligible as well as floor plans, three-dimensional photomontages and the different prices.