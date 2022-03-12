Advice issued to Limerick homeowners ahead of Census 2022

GARDAI and the Central Statistics Office are advising homeowners that Census enumerators have begun delivering forms to homes across the country ahead of the Census which take place on April 3.

The enumerators will be returning to collect the completed forms up until May 6 and gardai want to make sure that people know what to expect so they can confidently interact with them.

"With mobile phones and other means of communication, it is rare that we get unexpected callers these days but Census Enumerators will be working from 9am to 9pm, every day of the week including weekends," explained divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"If there is a knock at your door and you are not expecting callers look out the window to see the caller. Have you a viewer fitted in your door? You are safer behind a closed door. Consider installing a video doorbell that links to your mobile phone," she added.

Homeowners are being advised that all Census Enumerators have been fully trained and all have been issued with identification.

“An enumerator will call to your home in the coming days or weeks to deliver your census form. They will be wearing easily identifiable clothing and carry a census ID badge. Please support the census by facilitating your form’s delivery," said Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration.