Appeals lodged to stop development of solar farm in Limerick

THE PUBLIC have until Wednesday to lodge appeals to An Bord Planeala regarding a planned solar farm in East Limerick.

There have been a number of objections from locals regarding the proposed 350 acre farm on four land parcels on the bounds of Pallasgreen and Oola.

The applicant, Harmony Solar Limerick Limited, has sought a 10-year permission and 35 year operation for the solar farm.

The development addresses are Ballyvalode, Garryduff, Gortnakistin, Gortyvahane, Keeloges, Kilmacogue, Moanoola and Moanroe. It is to be called Ballyvalode Solar Farm.

Locals in the area say they feel it is not an appropriate location for such a development and have opposed the project.

The proposed development comprises of 755,000sqm of solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames; inverter/transformer stations; underground power and communication cables and ducts; boundary security fencing; new internal access tracks; associated drainage infrastructure; site entrances to the main solar farm and north arcel; CCTV cameras and all associated site services and works.

Among their concerns are leaching of contamination into water table potentially affecting local household water supplies and water into local rivers; industrialisation of prime agriculture land, adjacent to many homes on small local secondary roads; devaluation of all properties; severe environmental impact on farm animals and wildlife, including bats; and increase in large plant traffic on a narrow winding local road, not suited to heavy traffic.

The public have until Wednesday, 10 March to lodge their appeals to An Bord Planeala.