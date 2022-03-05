Search

05 Mar 2022

Appeals lodged to stop development of solar farm in Limerick

Petition started to halt development of 350 acre solar farm in County Limerick

There have been a number of objections to a solar farm in East Limerick

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

05 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE PUBLIC have until Wednesday to lodge appeals to An Bord Planeala regarding a planned solar farm in East Limerick. 

There have been a number of objections from locals regarding the proposed 350 acre farm on four land parcels on the bounds of Pallasgreen and Oola.

The applicant, Harmony Solar Limerick Limited, has sought a 10-year permission and 35 year operation for the solar farm.

The development addresses are Ballyvalode, Garryduff, Gortnakistin, Gortyvahane, Keeloges, Kilmacogue, Moanoola and Moanroe. It is to be called Ballyvalode Solar Farm.

Locals in the area say they feel it is not an appropriate location for such a development and have opposed the project. 

Call for increase in electric vehicle charge points in Limerick, as total number revealed

The proposed development comprises of 755,000sqm of solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames; inverter/transformer stations; underground power and communication cables and ducts; boundary security fencing; new internal access tracks; associated drainage infrastructure; site entrances to the main solar farm and north arcel; CCTV cameras and all associated site services and works. 

Among their concerns are leaching of contamination into water table potentially affecting local household water supplies and water into local rivers; industrialisation of prime agriculture land, adjacent to many homes on small local secondary roads; devaluation of all properties; severe environmental impact on farm animals and wildlife, including bats; and increase in large plant traffic on a narrow winding local road, not suited to heavy traffic.

The public have until Wednesday, 10 March to lodge their appeals to An Bord Planeala.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media