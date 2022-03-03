Call for increase in electric vehicle charge points in Limerick, as total number revealed

LIMERICK council are in the process of proceeding with their own Electric Vehicle (EV) based strategy, as figures reveal there are only 22 public charge locations across the county.

This is in response to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan confirming that the Electric Vehicle Strategy is due to be published in the next two months.

Currently Limerick city and county has 22 EV charge point locations and 53 charging slots, provided by the ESB and private operators.

There are 14 locations in the City with 28 charging slots available. In the County there are 8 locations with 25 charging slots available.

Deputy Kieran O’Donnell and Chair of the Oireachtas Transport Committee has called on Minister Ryan to accelerate the roll-out of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charge Points across Limerick city to meet increasing demand.

Deputy O’Donnell has made this request on the basis that the latest Government estimates for public services in 2022, show a clear lag behind the targets for new EV sales increases in 2022.

He also challenged the Minister about the number of EV on-street charging points to be provided by 2022.

Limerick City and County Council said that they are currently in the process of tendering for expertise in the development of a strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Point Infrastructure and Fleet Electrification in the local authority.

Deputy O’ Donnell is calling for a three-to-four-fold increase as opposed to the two-fold increase proposed by the Department.

“I will continue to engage with the Limerick City and County Council and the Department of Transport on fast-tracking this roll-out,” the Fine Gael city representative added.