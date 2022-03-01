Vigil to be held in Limerick to 'stand with the people of Ukraine'

The non-political vigil, is to take place at City Hall in Limerick city, on Tuesday March 1, at 7pm
A SPECIAL non-political vigil is to be held in City Hall to mark the humanitarian crisis as war wages on in Ukraine.
Local representatives in Limerick’s Labour Party have organised the event, which will feature several keynote figures, and will be attended by Ukrainian nationals living within the county.
I will be speaking at this non-political #VigilForUkraine tomorrow along with members of the local Ukrainian community being led by @ElenaSecas a native of Moldova a neighbouring country.— Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) February 28, 2022
The vigil, which takes place Tuesday March 1 at 7pm was organised as an effort to “stand with the people of Ukraine.”
Labour Party representative Cllr Conor Sheehan called Putin a despot, who refuses to accept the statehood of Ukraine.
“It is incumbent upon us as democrats to take a stand against this evil act of imperialism and offer our support to the Ukrainian community in Limerick.
“We are asking people to attend this vigil and to join us in stating our unequivocal opposition to this violence,” he voiced.
A special full meeting of Limerick City and County Council has also been organised by the party for Thursday, March 3.
The vigil will be led by local representative Cllr Elena Secas, a national of Moldova, which neighbours Ukraine. She has been liaising with the Ukrainian community in Limerick.
“We have decided to call a special meeting so say that we can stand together as one Council in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and that we reject President Putin’s illegal attack,” she said.
