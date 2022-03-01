Search

01 Mar 2022

Vigil to be held in Limerick to 'stand with the people of Ukraine'

Vigil to be held at City Hall in Limerick on Ukrainian crisis

The non-political vigil, is to take place at City Hall in Limerick city, on Tuesday March 1, at 7pm

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

01 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL non-political vigil is to be held in City Hall to mark the humanitarian crisis as war wages on in Ukraine.

Local representatives in Limerick’s Labour Party have organised the event, which will feature several keynote figures, and will be attended by Ukrainian nationals living within the county.

The vigil, which takes place Tuesday March 1 at 7pm was organised as an effort to “stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Labour Party representative Cllr Conor Sheehan called Putin a despot, who refuses to accept the statehood of Ukraine.

“It is incumbent upon us as democrats to take a stand against this evil act of imperialism and offer our support to the Ukrainian community in Limerick.

“We are asking people to attend this vigil and to join us in stating our unequivocal opposition to this violence,” he voiced.

Limerick people rally their support for war-torn Ukraine through county and city collection points

A special full meeting of Limerick City and County Council has also been organised by the party for Thursday, March 3.

The vigil will be led by local representative Cllr Elena Secas, a national of Moldova, which neighbours Ukraine. She has been liaising with the Ukrainian community in Limerick.

“We have decided to call a special meeting so say that we can stand together as one Council in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and that we reject President Putin’s illegal attack,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media