TUS team up with leading healthcare provider for sports clinic in Limerick

THE TECHNOLOGICAL University of the Shannon (TUS) and a world leading healthcare provider have teamed up to establish sports medicine clinics in Limerick.

TUS and UPMC have announced the establishment of state-of-the-art sports medicine clinics for the Moylish and the Thurles Campuses to benefit both TUS and the wider sporting community.

The first phase of the clinics will open to sports clubs and the public as early as this summer.

The clinics will ensure that TUS teams and athletes have access to the most up-to-date functional movement assessments, scientifically based strength and conditioning programmes, clinical diagnostics, including MRI scans, and equipment that will help with recovery and athletic development.

Welcoming the agreement, President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said :"As well as providing an integrated and modern service to sports people and teams in the Mid West, the TUS/UPMC partnership will work together to further develop these services with our team of researchers and scientists.

"TUS is also working closely with UPMC designing new academic programmes that will ensure our graduates have the most in-demand skills in this area when they graduate.

"In addition, an increased range of work placement options will be available at UPMC to TUS students."

TUS Vice President Campus Services & Capital Development Jimmy Browne said: "TUS has a strong community and sporting ethos.

"It is important that these clinics are available to teams and sports people not just in the university but across the Mid West. UPMC Sports Medicine offers one-on-one and group sports performance training and conditioning.

"Its evidence-based programme helps athletes of all levels increase strength and improve flexibility and core strength.

"The state-of-the-art equipment available for the first time in the region will help level the playing pitch for athletes in the Mid West and support them as they reach their full potential."