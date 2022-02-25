Limerick film and tech delegates sought for SXSW virtual festival

LIMERICK film and tech delegates are being sought to join the virtual SXSW Festival in Texas.

Local Enterprise Office Limerick and Innovate Limerick are looking for people to join their virtual delegation for the event.

The hybrid event will run from March 11 to 20 and applications are now open to join the Limerick delegation.

South by Southwest (SXSW) is an annual convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.

Delegates will have the opportunity to attend keynote and conference sessions, music showcases, film screenings and online exhibitions and be able to take part in a variety of online networking events with creatives across interactive, film, and music industries.

This year's event features a variety of speakers including award-winning filmmaker Noah Hawley, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Donna Langely and award-winning actor and SNL writer Paula Pell.

As well as the opportunity to join the Limerick delegation there will be a warm-up online event for the delegation to help you plan and make the most out of the experience.

Staff from the SXSW team will be on hand to help you understand and make the most of the platform.

Paul C. Ryan, Regional Film Manager at Film in Limerick said: "South by South West is probably the most exciting and innovative film and tech event in the world.

"The festival's crossover with the latest tech and its eye on the future is where SXSW really shines and it is an essential event for all emerging film and tech professionals.

"Short of being physically there in Austin, this is a great opportunity to experience what the festival has to offer virtually, and to be truly inspired".

To apply for a place, visit the ENGINE Collaboration Centre website at enginecollaborationcentre.ie.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 1 2022 at 12pm.