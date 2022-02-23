Search

23 Feb 2022

WATCH: Limerick rugby enthusiast's very personal reason for launching Irish Heart Foundation fundraiser

23 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

A WELL-KNOWN Limerick rugby enthusiast has launched an innovative campaign to help raise funds for the Irish Heart Foundation.

Graham Burns, well-known through his involvement with UL-Bohemian RFC as well as Munster Rugby under-age sides, has launched the #RugbyShowsSomeHeart fundraising campaign 

As part of the campaign, members of the public are encouraged to wear their former club, school or University socks on March 26-27 and donate what you can to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Graham Burns has his only very personal reason for getting involved in the fund-raising drive for the Irish Heart Foundation after going into cardiac arrest last October. However, thanks to the swift reactions of his wife Karen and sons Ben and Sam who were on hand to deliver emergency CPR, he has since recovered.

Graham is asking that the rugby community come together and show some heart for the Irish Heart Foundation. With the support of the IRFU, Energia, sponsors of the AIL, and the Clubscene podcast, he wants as many rugby supporters as possible to get involved in raising awareness and much-needed funds for the Irish Heart Foundation.

The Irish Heart Foundation, founded in 1966, runs support groups for patients who have had heart problems or strokes and campaigns on public health issues. Education is a major part of the Irish Heart Foundation’s work, delivering training programs free to schools on the delivery of CPR. The Irish Heart Foundation relies on the goodwill and generosity of our supporters to fund lifesaving and life-changing work in prevention, research, CPR, advocacy, and patient support.

The link to the fundraising page is here: https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/campaign/Rugby%20Shows%20Some%20Heart

