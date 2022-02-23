Search

23 Feb 2022

EVA International announces artists for their Platform Commissions Programme

EVA International announces artists for their Platform Commissions Programme

Amna Walayat, Expulsion 1, 2021.

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

23 Feb 2022

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

EVA INTERNATIONAL have announced their new artist commissions for their Platform Commissions Programme. 

EVA have announced the selected artists for the programme which is part of the 40th EVA International—Ireland’s Biennial of Contemporary Art.

Artists Sarah Durcan, Phillip McCrilly, Sharon Phelan, Frank Sweeney, Cliodhna Timoney, and Amna Walayat have been selected for the programme.

The selected artists will work with EVA International to develop projects that will then be presented as part of the biennial programme in 2023; their works variously addressing the biennial's theme of citizenship.

Platform Commissions proposals were selected by artist Emily Jacir, and writer, curator and art historian Pádraic E. Moore, chaired by EVA International Director Matt Packer.

Pádraic E. Moore described the process of selection: "The quality of all shortlisted submissions is a testament to the incredibly high standard of visual art being produced in Ireland today.

"The final selection demonstrates some of the ways that the theme of citizenship can be interpreted and reflects manifold but complimentary artistic approaches. I look forward with anticipation to seeing how these projects evolve over the coming year."

Shortlisted Platform Commissions artists included Basil Al-Rawi, Renee Helena Browne, Lisa Freeman, Rajinder Singh, Saoirse Wall, and Ben Weir.

