House in Limerick estate 'gutted' following fire

GARDAÍ and emergency services attended the scene of a house fire in the city in the early hours of this Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out at a residence in Meagher Close, Hyde Road shortly after 1.30am. There are no reports of any serious injuries to the occupant(s).

Four units from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene and prevented even more damage being caused to the property by quickly bringing it under control.

A garda spokesperson said "substantial damage" was caused to the bungalow.

"No injuries were reported. A technical examination of the scene is taking place this morning. Enquiries are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

Limerick firefighters returned to base around 3am after putting out the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

One local told the Leader: "It doesn't look too bad from the outside but it is gutted inside. It's a terrible thing to happen but, look, no one was killed."