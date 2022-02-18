Vicky Phelan documentary nominated for Human Rights Film Award

A DOCUMENTARY about Vicky Phelan has been nominated for a Human Rights on Film Award at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) have announced their five nominees for the award and the documentary, made by Sasha King, is one of them.

The 'vital' and 'intimate' documentary will be screened at the festival and will premiere at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin on Thursday 24 February at 6pm.

The synopsis for the film reads: "In 2018, on the steps of The High Court, Vicky Phelan gave a now-infamous address where she exposed one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history: the cervical cancer debacle.

"Vicky is an exclusive and intimate journey into not only her fight to expose the truth of what happened for all women, but also her own personal fight to stay alive.

The winning film will be decided by a six-strong jury chaired by disability and LGBTQ+ rights activist Suzy Byrne.

Suzy is joined on the panel by former journalist Vincent Browne, citizenship rights activist Emma de Souza, founder and managing director of First Music Contact Angela Doran, and filmmakers Paul Rice and Liam Montgomery.