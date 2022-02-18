Search

18 Feb 2022

Limerick girl starts new business selling 'emergency kits'

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

18 Feb 2022 1:19 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK student has started a new business making emergency kits to help people feel safer while out and about.

Rachel Shinners only recently launched Rachel's Refuge Kits however they have already been a hit with customers.

The 19-year-old decided to start making the kits after she was searching online for something that she could buy to protect herself.

She was dismayed with the cost of options online and decided to make her own kit for herself and some of her loved ones.

The kit includes a personal alarm/torch, CPR face shield, window breaker/safety seatbelt cutter, bottle opener, lanyard, chapstick holder, small pom-pom and a complimentary scrunchie.

The Castletroy native soon discovered it was easier to buy the items she was looking for in bulk and so Rachel's Refuge Kits was born.

She said: “I made some for my friends and family and they loved them. I am studying Social Sciences in UL and I decided that now was the time to take risks and start the business.

“It has been going well so far. I have only just launched but the orders have started to come in and I have been getting some great feedback”.

Limerick student presented with prestigious music award for final-year thesis

The recent public attacks on women in Ireland spurned Rachel on with her business idea however she says her kits aren't just for major emergencies.

She said: “Recent events have flared up the idea even more, especially the torch and the alarm but I wanted to make a multi-functional keychain that could be used in everyday situations. From minor to major emergencies.

“I have had a lot of engagement so far with them and people are quite interested. People are saying that it does make a difference and they can go for a walk and feel safer.”

Find out more on rachelsrefugekits.com.

