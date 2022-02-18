Limerick man pays heavy price for not explaining where he dumps his rubbish

A CITY man was successfully prosecuted before Limerick District Court for not informing the council how he disposes of his rubbish.

However, there was no appearance by Paul O’Donoghue, of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacura Weston when the case, brought under the Waste management Act, was called.

Paul McAnespie, an environmental inspector with Limerick City and County Council, said there is an ongoing process of sending out questionnaires regarding bin services.

The court heard the council is particularly focusing on areas which are “blighted by dumping”.

Mr McAnespie said a response was received from Mr O’Donoghue, who indicated that he shared a bin

“We do accept that if they provide details and the person gives permission for the use of their bin. The details given showed the account was out of use. We don’t know how he disposes his waste,” said Mr McAanespie.

Will Leahy, solicitor for the local authority, said essentially he “needs to tell us how” he disposes his rubbish.

Mr Leahy asked Mr McAnespie if there was a prosecution for dumping waste.

“No. Not for dumping,” he replied.

Mr Leahy said the council’s costs were €752.

Judge Patrica Harney queried if that was a little high for “failing to complete a form”.

The solicitor said there was two days in court and costs associated with the issuing of the summons.

Judge Harney convicted and fined Mr O’Donoghue €20 and she ordered that he pay the council's costs in full.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.