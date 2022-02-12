It could be you! Winning Euromillions ticket sold in Clare

THE National Lottery has confirmed the winning ticket in last night's Euromillions draw was sold in County Clare.
The lucky player or syndicate has won a life-changing jackpot of nearly €31 million and the ticket holder is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and to keep it safe.
For the record, the numbers drawn were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45. The lucky stars were 7 and 11.
While it has been confirmed that the winning ticket was sold in the Banner County, the exact location where it was sold has not yet been revealed.
"There are sure to be celebrations happening in County Clare today! One of our EuroMillions players in the Banner County has woken up as Ireland's 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner after winning the truly life-changing amount of €30.9 million," said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.
The ticket holder is being advised to contact the National Lottery claims department who will then make arrangements for the jackpot to be paid.
