Limerick women embrace One Million Stars to End Violence project

INDIVIDUAL women and groups from all over West Limerick have joined with individuals and groups from around the world in saying no to violence against women.

And their message has been demonstrated in a colourful public display in Newcastle West (pictured below), where over 5,000 handmade stars spell out the word Hope.

The project was part of the One Million Stars To End Violence project established by Maryann Talia Pau, a Samoan- Australian artist in response to the rape and murder of Irish woman Jill Meagher in Melbourne in 2012.

“In the Samoan culture, the star is a symbol of light, hope and solidarity,” explained Stefanie Jaeger of West Limerick Resources who helped bring the project to life in West Limerick in partnership with various other groups such as West Limerick Primary Health Care Project for Travellers, ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services and the Hunt Museum.

The challenge of creating 5,000 stars was taken up with enthusiasm, and exceeded, she continued, with contributions from individuals and from members of the West Limerick Mental Health Association, Athea Craft Group, Deel Arts Askeaton, Adare Women’s 2020 Club, Crafty Corner Newcastle West and the 11th Limerick Newcastle West Scouts (pictured).

“Star weavers have reported many positive benefits from participating in the project including meeting new people, learning a new skill, getting more involved within the community and reducing isolation through an increased sense of belonging,” Ms Jaeger said. By practising kindness in our personal relationships, our workplaces and neighbourhoods we can create a more inclusive and safer world.”

One in five women in Ireland have been abused by a current or former partner and Covid-19 saw an increase in the levels of domestic abuse. “Women from every cultural and social background can and do experience violence,” Ms Jaeger pointed out.

"The cause of domestic violence is the same in all communities: it is an issue of gender equality and abuse of power and control.” The term ‘domestic violence’, she stressed, goes beyond physical violence and can also involve emotional abuse, the destruction of property, isolation from friends and family, threats to others including children, stalking, and control over access to money, personal items, food, transportation and the telephone.

Anybody who needs advice or support on abuse can contact ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services helpline on 1800 200504