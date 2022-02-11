Search

11 Feb 2022

Limerick sports clubs to receive more than €7m under Sports Capital and Equipment Programme

Reporter:

Leader reporter

11 Feb 2022 4:23 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

SPORTING clubs and organisations across Limerick are to receive more than €7m in the latest round of funding under the government's Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Details of the grants, which will see €150m allocated across the country, were announced this Friday afternoon. 

A total of €6,839,148 has been allocated in local grants to 99 clubs and organisations across the city and county while a regional grant of €241,296 has been allocated to Limerick GAA for its project at the former St Enda's Campus at Kilmallock Road in the city.

Making the announcement, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said: “Sport is crucial for all communities in Ireland. There was a record number of applications for these grants and the government responded with the most significant level of individual awards ever. So this is a great day for sports clubs and community groups right around the country and I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants."

Minister Martin say the grants will significantly improve sports facilities in every county.

"There is a huge variety of different sports covered and I was particularly pleased that the scoring system placed an even greater emphasis on female participation. Over 30 sports and activities are represented, ranging from competitive, track and field games right through to walking," she said.

Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, Jack Chambers highlighted the huge number of grantees and the wide variety of sports funded: “Anybody involved in sport at local level knows the importance of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. I am delighted that today’s announcement represents the highest level of funding ever provided for any round of the Programme," he said. 

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme is the primary vehicle for Government support for the development of sports and recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.  

Full details of the allocations announced can be found here.

