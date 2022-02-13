Limerick couples hope to bloom this St Valentine's Day

LOVE is in the air as couples far and wide prepare to thrust themselves into romantic gestures from the heart this Valentine’s Day.

With the recent relaxing of Covid enforced restrictions, unlike last year’s full lockdown, lovers across Limerick will be looking to swindle and swoon, as one prominent Limerick florist has attested to.

Though they may not be scientists, Flowers Forever in Raheen has been helping couples - young and old - with their chemistry since 1990, particularly in the lead up to February 14 each year.

David Hannon, who runs the business with his Ballina-born wife and self-taught designer florist Rachel, confirmed that the best sellers on Valentine's Day will always be roses.

“Everything about Valentine`s Day incorporates the colour red, from flowers to cards to hearts, it`s all about love,” he told the Limerick Leader.

He added that Limerick men, for the most part, know what they want, while others are happy to go with the florists’ recommendations, usually a fresh flower arrangement or a bouquet.

Limerick women on the other hand, are much more in tune with what they are looking for, the Raheen native confirmed. They even know the specific names of each flower they want, he added.

Business has been booming in the run up to Valentine’s Day, with early mornings and late nights required to complete the quota of orders from hopeless romantics across the county.

“The majority of our customers know the early bird is always guaranteed to get what they want and in turn place their order well in advance of Valentine`s,” he stated, dispelling the stereotype that most men leave it until the last minute.

He has also had his say on whether he thinks Limerick people are romantic. “Probably the most romantic,” he said, adding that there is evidently a huge flower buying culture locally.

Whatever you are planning this Valentine’s Day, David recommends implementing the art of surprise, which from his experience in store, seems to work the best.

“If there is one thing we have all learned from this pandemic it`s that life if for living, celebrating and enjoying, especially this Valentine’s Day,” he added.