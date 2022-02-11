10 things to do in Limerick for Valentine's Day

The most romantic day of the year is almost upon us and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Limerick.

Whether it is a romantic walk, a long bike ride or a relaxing trip to the spa there are plenty of options for how you can spend time with your loved one.

Here are ten things you can do in Limerick to celebrate the day of love!

Go for dinner

The go to way to celebrate Valentine's Day no matter where you are in the world is a candlelit dinner with your loved one.

Limerick is a great place to enjoy a romantic meal with plenty of options in the city and county and all tastes catered for.

Just make sure you leave room for dessert!

Get competitive

Nothing spices up the love life like a bit of healthy competition or all out rivalry (all in good fun of course).

Head to the lanes and challenge your other half to a game of Ten Pin Bowling on the Ennis Road or practice your putting at one of the mini golf courses Limerick has to offer.

You can also crank it up a notch by racing your partner around a go-kart track at the National Karting Centre or take them out with a paintball gun in Askeaton.

Take a romantic walk

One of the best ways to spend quality time with your loved one is by taking a romantic stroll hand in hand in a lovely setting.

Luckily, we have plenty of options for such walks in Limerick from the Clare Glens, to the Three Bridges and Curraghchase.

No matter where you live in the county, there is definitely a spot near you where you can enjoy the surroundings with the person you love.

Enjoy a cosy night in

If you don't fancy heading out and about then why not celebrate Valentine's Day in your own home?

Nothing says romance like a home cooked meal and an evening on the couch cuddled up together watching TV.

There are plenty of Romantic Comeides streaming at the moment including How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, Hitch and the classic Notting Hil.

Set off on a scenic drive

We may not be as coastal as other counties but we still have some fantastic scenic routes you can explore in your own car.

There is the East County Limerick & The Golden Vale Drive as well as the West Limerick Drive which are great ways to spend an afternoon.

Why not pack pack a picnic too and set up in a good spot to relax, chat and enjoy some good food.

Enjoy a stroll through the market

Speaking of good food, if you are into fresh produce and supporting local then a trip to one of Limerick's markets could be a great way to spend time with your other half.

The Milk Market is famous for its delicious food and cosy setting, the ideal spot for a morning date.

Outside of food, you can also peruse the offerings at Wickham Way Market or Lucky Lane.

Push yourself with an exciting hike

You don't have to look far in Limerick to find a challenging hike and if that is your idea of a good time then look no further.

The Ballyhouras, The Knight's Walk in Glin and Paradise Hill in Ballylanders are perfect for lovers of the outdoors.

Enjoying the conversation on the way up and the views from the top is a great way to spend time with your partner.

Relax with a couple's spa treatment

This might not be for everyone but the idea of getting massaged and pampered alongside your other half is heaven to some people.

There are a few different options in Limerick depending on what you are looking for from full body massages to facial treatments and saunas.

Why not make a night of it too? If you have the time and the budget you can stay overnight at one of the fabulous Spa hotels in the city and county.

Explore Limerick on a bike

The more adventurous and active couple might decide they want to spend the most romantic day of the year exploring Limerick on wheels.

There are plenty of routes to choose from including the Great Southern Greenway and the Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Trails.

So get on your bike!

Try something new

Finally, if none of the above options take your fancy and you are looking to branch out then why not try something new with your partner?

Check out an art exhibition, visit a museum or sign up for a class that you can do together.

If romance isn't your thing then maybe you can do the task you have been putting off or the mundane housework that needs doing.

Love can be shown in so many different ways. Bunches of roses, a homemade dinner or even doing the ironing for your other half!