Search

11 Feb 2022

10 things to do in Limerick for Valentine's Day

10 things to do in Limerick for Valentine's Day

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

11 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

The most romantic day of the year is almost upon us and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Limerick. 

Whether it is a romantic walk, a long bike ride or a relaxing trip to the spa there are plenty of options for how you can spend time with your loved one. 

Here are ten things you can do in Limerick to celebrate the day of love! 

Go for dinner

The go to way to celebrate Valentine's Day no matter where you are in the world is a candlelit dinner with your loved one. 

Limerick is a great place to enjoy a romantic meal with plenty of options in the city and county and all tastes catered for. 

Just make sure you leave room for dessert! 

Get competitive 

Nothing spices up the love life like a bit of healthy competition or all out rivalry (all in good fun of course). 

Head to the lanes and challenge your other half to a game of Ten Pin Bowling on the Ennis Road or practice your putting at one of the mini golf courses Limerick has to offer.

You can also crank it up a notch by racing your partner around a go-kart track at the National Karting Centre or take them out with a paintball gun in Askeaton. 

Take a romantic walk 

One of the best ways to spend quality time with your loved one is by taking a romantic stroll hand in hand in a lovely setting.

Luckily, we have plenty of options for such walks in Limerick from the Clare Glens, to the Three Bridges and Curraghchase. 

No matter where you live in the county, there is definitely a spot near you where you can enjoy the surroundings with the person you love. 

Enjoy a cosy night in 

If you don't fancy heading out and about then why not celebrate Valentine's Day in your own home?

Nothing says romance like a home cooked meal and an evening on the couch cuddled up together watching TV. 

There are plenty of Romantic Comeides streaming at the moment including How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, Hitch and the classic Notting Hil. 

Set off on a scenic drive 

We may not be as coastal as other counties but we still have some fantastic scenic routes you can explore in your own car. 

There is the East County Limerick & The Golden Vale Drive as well as the West Limerick Drive which are great ways to spend an afternoon. 

Why not pack pack a picnic too and set up in a good spot to relax, chat and enjoy some good food. 

Enjoy a stroll through the market 

Speaking of good food, if you are into fresh produce and supporting local then a trip to one of Limerick's markets could be a great way to spend time with your other half. 

The Milk Market is famous for its delicious food and cosy setting, the ideal spot for a morning date. 

Outside of food, you can also peruse the offerings at Wickham Way Market or Lucky Lane. 

Push yourself with an exciting hike 

You don't have to look far in Limerick to find a challenging hike and if that is your idea of a good time then look no further. 

The Ballyhouras, The Knight's Walk in Glin and Paradise Hill in Ballylanders are perfect for lovers of the outdoors. 

Enjoying the conversation on the way up and the views from the top is a great way to spend time with your partner. 

Relax with a couple's spa treatment 

This might not be for everyone but the idea of getting massaged and pampered alongside your other half is heaven to some people. 

There are a few different options in Limerick depending on what you are looking for from full body massages to facial treatments and saunas. 

Why not make a night of it too? If you have the time and the budget you can stay overnight at one of the fabulous Spa hotels in the city and county. 

Explore Limerick on a bike 

The more adventurous and active couple might decide they want to spend the most romantic day of the year exploring Limerick on wheels. 

There are plenty of routes to choose from including the Great Southern Greenway and the Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Trails.

So get on your bike! 

Try something new

Finally, if none of the above options take your fancy and you are looking to branch out then why not try something new with your partner? 

Check out an art exhibition, visit a museum or sign up for a class that you can do together. 

If romance isn't your thing then maybe you can do the task you have been putting off or the mundane housework that needs doing. 

Love can be shown in so many different ways. Bunches of roses, a homemade dinner or even doing the ironing for your other half! 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media