12 Feb 2022

Ministers urging Limerick residents to voice concerns on local water quality

Ministers urging Limerick residents to voice their concerns around local water quality at public meetings

Housing Minister Darragh O' Brien is urging the Limerick public to voice their concerns on local water quality.

Cian Ó Broin

12 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

MINISTERS are urging Limerick residents to voice their concerns around local water quality in a series of open public meetings.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD are making the calls.

The meetings will be held around the country as part of the public consultation on the draft River Basin Management Plan.

The Plan sets out an increased ambition for how water quality is managed in Ireland as well as impacts of climate change on our water and biodiversity.

Minister O' Brien said that with renewed urgency, the plan can "make improvements to our water quality."

The consultation is open and members of the public or interested parties can make submissions online or through the Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO), until March 31.

LAWPRO will hold 62 consultation meetings throughout the country over the next month.

The meetings for Limerick residents will take place on Tuesday February 22, 2022, at 7.30pm for Limerick City, Adare and Castleconnell and Thursday February 24 at 7.30 pm for Limerick County, Cappamore, Kilmallock and NCW.

At these virtual meetings, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from LAWPRO representatives on the factors affecting water quality in their local area.

There will also be an opportunity for local stakeholders and members of the public to share their views on the Government’s draft River Basin Management Plan.

There are 4842 water bodies in Ireland, organised in 46 catchment areas and 54% of all waterbodies are considered to be at risk of not meeting Water Framework Directive objectives by 2027.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said that by getting involved, members of the public will be helping to shape the overall management of Ireland’s rivers, lakes and streams.

“By working together, we can develop a pathway to achieve our environmental objectives and deliver the clean waters and healthy freshwater ecosystems that are vital for protecting public health, supporting economic growth and restoring aquatic biodiversity.”

