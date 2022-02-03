'Intimate' documentary about Vicky Phelan to air at international film festival

A DOCUMENTARY about Vicky Phelan will be screened at an international film festival in Dublin later this month.

Irish director and producer Sasha King has made the "vital" documentary that will be screened as part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

The documentary will follow Vickey's journey as she fought to expose the truth of what happened in the Cervical Check Scandal and also her own fight to prolong her life.

The festival will be in Dublin from February 23 to March 6 with a host of stars expected to attend.

Tonight, Vicky will receive the Freedom of Limerick in a special ceremony at the council’s headquarters in Dooradoyle.

The campaigner will become only the fifth woman to receive the highest civic honour – and the first in 25 years, with Trudy Hunt being the last in 1997.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Ms Phelan said she is “absolutely honoured and delighted” to accept the honour.

Attendance will be restricted due to social distancing measures however the event will be streamed live on the internet, by visiting www.limerick.ie/Vicky-Phelan.