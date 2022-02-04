TUS Scholar to investigate role of Mens Sheds in older life in Limerick

LIMERICK Men's Sheds members are being encouraged to take part in a study by a Fulbright Scholar that will explore the initiative.

Dr Melinda Heinz, will explore how the Sheds promotes purpose and meaning in older life and is looking for Limerick members to partake.

The project will not only provide insight into the impact of Men’s Sheds on society, but also a rich history of the association which opened it’s first shed in Ireland 10 years ago.

An associate professor at Upper Iowa University in the United States, Dr Heinz chose to undertake the study after holidaying in Ireland and is currently working at the Technological University of the Shannon, Moylish Campus in Limerick researching the topic.

Dr Heinz cited TUS’s applied approach to research and education as among the reasons she chose the university as the host institution for the collaboration.

Sr Heinz said: “I was interested in working with a university that served students from multiple and diverse backgrounds, including rural populations.

"TUS is also positioned well geographically, providing easy access to multiple counties. This provides an opportunity to get to know the people and culture of several areas throughout my time in Ireland,” said the Iowa associate professor.

“My interest in Men’s Sheds began several years ago when I visited a shed in Dundalk. The men there showed me around their garden, art studio, and woodworking shop. I was fascinated by the projects they were engaged in as well as the sense of community among the men."

She continued: "I wanted to find a way to study the Men’s Shed phenomenon. The Fulbright Scholar programme provided me an opportunity to do that, in partnership with TUS.”

“During my time in Ireland, I will be conducting one on one interviews with shed participants in Limerick, to learn more about how participating in Men’s Sheds contributes to purpose and meaning for retired men.

"Participants will be asked to consent to the public archiving of audio, video, and photographic files at Technological University of the Shannon and my home institution - Upper Iowa University libraries for the public preservation of Men’s Shed history,” she added.