05 Feb 2022

New arts festival coming to Limerick secures unique funding

New multidiscipline festival coming to Limerick secured unique funding

‘Future Limerick’ is an ambitious collaboration between Sunday’s Child Theatre Company and the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable to create a multidisciplinary climate arts festival.

Cian Ó Broin

03 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

A VIBRANT multidisciplinary Limerick festival set to take place this year has secured unique funding.

Future Limerick has been selected as one of just five arts projects across the country to receive funding from the ESB Brighter Future Arts fund.

This €250,000 fund supports artists and arts organisations with creative ideas on engaging their local communities around sustainability and the energy transition.

Future Limerick is an ambitious collaboration between Sunday’s Child Theatre Company and the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable to create a multidisciplinary climate arts festival that will host performances, workshops, projections and more due take place in Limerick in May 2022.

The project will see both theatres come together with artist Eva O’Connor to create a multidisciplinary Climate Arts Festival across the city.

The ambition is to use art and creativity to engage the wider Limerick community on the issues of sustainability and climate change, and to spark debate about what a low carbon future could look like in Limerick.

The event will encompass cultural events including music, spoken word, film screenings, a short story competition, visual art and much more. The project is set to take place between May 14 -21, 2022.

Eva O’Connor, from the Sunday’s Child Theatre Company, said that she is thrilled to be working in conjunction with the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable to deliver the programme of events.

“We're planning a vibrant week of culture that will both entertain and spark vital conversations about how we as a community can tackle the climate emergency and create a brighter future.”

Director at Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable Louise Donlon noted the importance of addressing the challenges we face through the medium of the arts, which will help to frame them in a way that makes them seem “less daunting.”

“We hope this festival will inspire new and creative ideas for a local-led response to climate change,” she said.

