Visiting restrictions lifted at University Maternity Hospital Limerick

ACCESS has been restored for support partners of inpatients at University Maternity Hospital Limerick

From today, restrictions on visiting the hospital has been relaxed with nominated partners now allowed to visit between 8am and 9pm.

The measures had previously been introduced due to a Covid-19 outbreak in one of the wards last December.

Temperature monitoring will remain in place at the hospital entrance, and anyone accessing UMHL is asked to wear a face mask in line with the national guidance.

An online system is available for nominated support partners to complete a Covid-19 questionnaire in advance of attending the hospital.

Partners are also encouraged to consider taking an antigen test in advance of attending UMHL should they have one at home.

The restoration of access to the inpatient wards means that UMHL is permitting nominated support partners to access the following areas, regardless of vaccination status, once the COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening has been completed.

Labour Ward: throughout labour and delivery, elective and Emergency C-Section, Antenatal Ward M3, Postnatal Wards M1&M2: NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) / HDU (High Dependency Unit): designated time slots.

Support partners will also be allowed to access the EPAU (Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit), emergency high risk admissions, 12-Week scan, anomaly scan and on compassionate grounds.

Eileen Ronan, Director of Midwifery, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We appreciate the impact the access restrictions have had on inpatients and their nominated support partners during the outbreak, and we are glad to announce today that we are in a position to return access to where it was in December 2021.”

“The past two years have been difficult for everyone, and particularly so for women in our care and their loved ones. We thank them for their patience.

"No hospital manager wants to impose restrictions on access, but they have been effective in this instance, and we are grateful for the cooperation of all inpatients, their families and the wider community at this time,” she said.