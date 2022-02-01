Political party raises concerns over University of Limerick's expansion plans

THE LABOUR Party has raised concerns about the University of Limerick's plans to expand their campus.

UL are planning a new university town on 105 hectares of land on the Clare side of the River Shannon.

While no formal plan has been published, it is understood the development will include residential, academic and high-end retail opportunities as well as a marina area.

A senior official at Limerick City and County Council has confirmed they are engaging with UL and Clare County Council which is looking to establish a strategic development zone (SDZ).

However the Labour Party have now raised concerns about the development and are asking the university's governing body to publish timelines for the plan.

They are calling on Alan Wall, CEO of the Higher Education Authority to make a statement indicating if the planned SDZ is compatible with statutory climate action requirements and value for money.

The party are concerned about the environmental impact of the new town as well as the impact on Limerick city’s social or economic health.

While they recognised the contributions of the university to Limerick and the Mid-West they raised a number of issues with the plans.

The statement read: "The purchase of the old Dunnes building in the city centre was hoped by many to be the start of UL moving closer to the city centre and that any future growth would be in that direction.

"Consequently, UL’s decision to reject the city and to build a new town in Clare is an alarming departure and very concerning for the future of Limerick City and Labour renews its call to the governing body to rethink its expansion away from the city."

They continued: "There are many key brownfield sites between the University and the City that deserve consideration.

"Dereliction and vacancy remain huge issues for Limerick, with some of the highest rates in the country visible in our city.

"Through its expansion plans, UL has an opportunity to support the reversing of this trend, whilst embedding itself in the very fabric of the city centre."