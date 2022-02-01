Search

01 Feb 2022

Decision on new Limerick to Foynes road delayed again

A bypass of Adare is part of the planned road

Norma Prendiville

01 Feb 2022 11:29 AM

normap@limerickleader.ie

A DECISION on the new road from Limerick to Foynes, to include a bypass of Adare, has once again been postponed, raising doubts that it will be built in time for the Ryder Cup in Adare in 2027. 

A new date of March 25 has now been set for a decision by An Bord Pleanála.

The postponement means that four deadlines have now been missed by the Bord. The planning application was originally submitted in late 2020 and An Bord Pleanála held an oral hearing which concluded in February 2021.

A decision was initially expected in June last year but this date was passed and a new date of  October 4 set. But the October deadline was also not met and instead the Bord set  a new date of November 26.

Anger as decision over proposed bypass of Limerick village is delayed again

This deadline  passed without a decision and January 28, 2022 was set as the new date.

This last deadline has now also been passed without a decision and March 25 is the new date for a decision on the proposed  35km road linking Limerick and Foynes.

The continued delays by An Bord Pleanála in giving the green light to the project have given rise to deep frustration in Adare where 17,000 to 25,000 vehicles a day pass through.

The design involves a new motorway running from Barnakyle, Patrickswell to  north of Rathkeale, by-passing Adare, and continuing as a dual carriageway from Rathkeale to Foynes. 

