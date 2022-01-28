Thousands without power in Limerick community following outage

Customers in Bruff have been affected by a fault to the power supply line.
THOUSANDS are without power in one Limerick community following a fault in local power lines.
Approximately 2,878 customers have been affected by a loss of supply in Bruff, County Limerick, which may also affect those in surrounding towns and villages.
The fault was first reported by the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) today at 11.43 pm.
The notice reads: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
An estimated restore time has been listed as 3.15pm today, January 28.
There are no other planned interruptions or faults within the county, at the time of writing.
