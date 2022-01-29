Iconic Limerick businesswoman celebrates her 101st birthday

A LIMERICK woman born in the Chamber of Commerce on O’ Connell Street more than a century ago, celebrates her 101st birthday this Saturday.

Not only was Bridie Breen a very proud Limerick woman in her youth, but she was also very involved in local life, having run the Cecil Hotel for many years.

“She would have been through and seen all of the city’s different stages over the decades,” her son, Myles Breen, a well-known Limerick actor and theatre company owner stated.

Bridie, whose parents were caretakers and lived at the Chamber of Commerce in the 1920s, also worked for an outdoor catering company, servicing horse shows at the Greenpark Racecourse.

After tying the knot with Myles Breen Senior, the newly weds opened Myles Breen’s Bar on Shannon Street in Limerick, which became their life’s work, until it was eventually sold, in 1986.

“She always loved music and theatre,” Myles, who featured in Fair City and Hamlet, told of his mother, adding that she helped inspire his own creativity.

Bridie was also a champion Irish dancer, along with her older brother Jack, stepping out for Halpin’s School of Irish Dancing.

That love of theatre and dance only unfolded in multitudes as the years passed by, and Myles recalls her dragging him and his brother John to the Cecilan Musical Society, the Coliseum Cinema and the Savoy Theatre.

“That’s how the love of theatre fostered for both of us. She introduced us to it all,” the Bottom Dog Theatre Company owner intimated.

Bridie’s key to a good life, was a thriving social one, something she was adamant about even into her mid-90s.

The Active Retirement Group in St Joseph’s Parish played a huge part in this as well as her old Walking Club, which she was active in until her mid-90s.

On one occasion, Myles added, she led them in the St Patrick’s Parade in the city, serving as their acting President at the time.

Last year’s lockdown and visitor restrictions at the Corbally House Nursing Home meant there were muted celebrations for her milestone 100th birthday on January 29.

Nonetheless, the caring and kind staff, gave her an amazing day, Myles said. She was delighted to receive her personal cheque and letter from President Higgins, upon reaching her 100th birthday.

This amazing woman has been a stalwart in both business and social circles in Limerick for time immemorial.

“She does say to me, that people stop her in the street regularly and she doesn’t know who they are. Unfortunately, I’m well known, she says,” Myles quipped.