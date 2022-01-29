Latest City Engage series to focus on Sustainable Energy Future for Limerick

THE LATEST in the City Engage series will focus on the theme of a Sustainable Energy Future for Limerick.

The fourth City Engage Week kicks off on Monday, with a number of online and in-person events.

Owners of properties in the city’s Georgian Neighbourhood, professionals working on heritage buildings in the district and communities interested in working together to be more sustainable in their energy use are all invited to take part in the week-long event.

The City Engage series is part of the +CityxChange project funded by the European Commission through Horizon 2020. It aims is to create positive energy districts and influence citizen behaviour to meet the challenge of moving to a low carbon sustainable future.

Topics that will be explored during the week long event include: Energy Champions Storytelling, Retrofit of traditional Georgian buildings in Limerick, Sustainable Energy Future – Limerick’s Georgian Neighbourhood.

Planning Decarbonisation with Limerick’s Energy Model and a Sustainable Community Energy, Limerick’s new river turbine will also be discussed.

Comment ahead of City Engage Week 4, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: "The +CityxChange project is now moving to the next phase with targeted engagement of key stakeholders who can become leaders in Limerick’s green energy transition.

"It is a fantastic way for citizens to share their ideas and play an active role in determining how Limerick will develop particularly in the context of Limerick’s energy transition.”

Rosie Webb, Head of Urban Innovation at Limerick City and County Council said: “The +CityxChange project seeks to adapt our historic city center to new models of clean energy generation, consumption and distribution.

"Citizen engagement, innovation and buy-in is essential to harness this potential and ensure the development of sustainable communities and I would encourage anyone with an interest to sign up and attend at least one event this February.”

For more, click here.