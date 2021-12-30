Limerick artist pays tribute to front-line healthcare workers with painting

A POPULAR Limerick artist has donated a painting to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) paying tribute to the work that its front-line staff have done in the pandemic.

Una Heaton, photographed, painted a picture, which was inscribed with the phrase, 'Give yourself a hug, you deserve it', in part to acknowledge the fact we've not been able to hug loved ones during the almost two-year restrictions.

The painting shows a medical worker, dressed from head-to-toe in protective gear hugging a patient.

In a Tweet, UHL praised Una for her "lovely gesture".

Una, who put brush to easel in July, said the work done by medical staff has been "incredible".

"We don't know how dangerous the whole thing is and how tiring it can be for family and friends, and they are just going about their duty and they don't know if they will be picking up the virus. They are putting their lives on the line for people's welfare," she said.

"The painting shows a hug can go a long way. You cannot hug people at the moment, but you can give a virtual hug," the artist added, "I think we should have billboards all over the country saying give yourself a hug because someone else can't give one to you."

The painting now hangs proudly at UHL for patients in the Dooradoyle facility.

Una hopes: "It will bring a bit of humanity to people when they look back and think of what they've been through, and what we can come through if we work together."