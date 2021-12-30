Public Health Mid-West expect Covid-19 cases in Limerick to 'double' compared to pre-Christmas

THE DEPARTMENT of Public Health Mid-West is advising people in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary to limit their social contacts this New Year's Eve.

The department says it's expecting the daily number of cases in the Mid-West to double what they were before Christmas.

They are appealing to everyone eligible for a booster vaccine (all fully double-vaccinated people age 30+, and those under 30 who received single Janssen dose) to avail of the HSE vaccine clinics in Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary, or to do so via GP or participating pharmacy.

Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “We have yet to see the true impact of Christmas celebrations and the current Omicron wave.

"If you have symptoms, if you are awaiting a PCR test result, if you are a close contact, or if you are in any doubt that you may have been exposed to Covid-19 through social activity or work, please do not attend any gathering or meet other people this weekend.

"Due to the current high levels of infection in the community, any social encounter increases our risk of infection or of becoming infected.”

Public Health Mid-West have issued advice on how the public can stay safe as we head into 2022.

Avail of the Covid-19 booster vaccine, or first/second dose vaccines

Avoid social activity, meeting others, or the workplace if you have symptoms or are a close contact

If you have symptoms of a cough or cold, no matter how mild, self-isolate and arrange a free PCR test.

Do not rely on the result of an antigen test if you have symptoms. A negative antigen test result will not rule out Covid-19. If you have a positive test result, self-isolate and arrange a free PCR test.

If you are using antigen tests before attending an event or gathering, take a number of them, including just before the event. If any of them are positive, self-isolate and arrange a free PCR test.

Ventilate indoor social and work spaces (e.g. open windows and doors).Avoid crowded places. If in a crowded place or busy street, wear a mask at all times.

Wear a mask and social distance from others indoors and outdoors.

Limit and reduce your social activity and your social contacts. Prioritise those with whom you socialise.

Carry your own hand sanitiser and wash hands frequently.